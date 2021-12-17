CHINATop Stories

Xi stresses building unified national market, enhancing government oversight efficacy

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday urged efforts to build a unified national market at a faster pace and enhance the efficacy of government oversight.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, also stressed furthering the construction of world-class universities and first-class disciplines.

He made the remarks while chairing the 23rd meeting of the central commission for deepening overall reform.

 

