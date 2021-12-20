Xi stresses improving Party regulations to safeguard Party's leadership, governance

Choir members perform ahead of a grand gathering celebrating the Communist Party of China (CPC) centenary at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed the important role of the Party's internal regulations in maintaining the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee.

The regulations are also vital to the Party's long-term governance and the country's enduring prosperity and stability, said Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, in an instruction to a national meeting on the work of the Party's internal regulations held in Beijing Monday.

Noting the remarkable progress in strengthening Party regulations since the 18th CPC National Congress, Xi stressed further efforts to willingly and firmly implement rule-based governance over the Party and improve intra-Party regulations.

The major roles of intra-Party regulations should be better leveraged to ensure the Party's firm leadership in upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics, he said.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

Noting that Xi's instruction has taken into consideration of the Chinese nation's rejuvenation and profound changes happening in the world, Wang said the CPC Central Committee's policies and Xi's instruction must be thoroughly implemented.