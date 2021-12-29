CPC leadership stresses enhancing historical confidence, unity, fighting spirit

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- A meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has stressed strengthening the Party members' historical confidence, unity and their fighting spirit.

The two-day meeting of criticism and self-criticism stressed carrying forward the Party's great founding spirit and upholding its historical experience from the endeavors over the past century.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting that ended on Tuesday and delivered an important speech.

The meeting reviewed a report on the implementation of the eight-point decision on improving conduct by the Political Bureau in 2021, as well as another report on addressing the practice of formalities for formalities' sake and reducing burden at the grass-roots level in 2021.

Afterward, the Political Bureau members spoke one by one, conducting criticism and self-criticism.

The meeting noted that 2021 is a milestone year in the history of the Party and the country.

Under the combined impacts of worldwide changes of a scale unseen in a century and the global COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, China has faced extremely arduous tasks in COVID-19 prevention and control as well as economic and social development, according to the meeting.

China has continued to lead the world in terms of economic development and COVID-19 containment, with significant progress made in all areas of the Party and country's endeavors. The 14th Five-Year Plan has got off to a great start, stressed the meeting.

Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee have unanimously noted that the establishment of Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the CPC Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and the defining of the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is of decisive significance for driving forward the historic process of national rejuvenation.

The meeting noted that since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, the complicated and grave circumstances and environment the Party has faced and the arduous tasks it has undertaken are rarely seen in the world.

The historic achievements and shifts in the cause of the Party and the country were made possible fundamentally because General Secretary Xi Jinping, as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party, has steered a steady course at the helm, and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has provided scientific guidance, the meeting noted.

The past 100 years of the Party have shown that resolutely upholding the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party is key for the Party to forge consensus and make a decisive choice at critical times, and provides an important guarantee for the Party to progress steadily in solidarity and unity, the meeting said.

Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee must take the lead in upholding Xi's core position on the CPC Central Committee and in the Party and in studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the meeting noted.

Noting that there is no end to the task of improving Party conduct, the meeting urged efforts to remain committed to self-reform, and to implement the eight-point decision on improving work conduct and the detailed rules for its implementation with perseverance.

Noting that the Party will convene its 20th national congress next year, the meeting urged members of the Political Bureau to take the lead in implementing the CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans.