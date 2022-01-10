Xi calls for sustained development of China-Belarus ties

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China is ready to work with Belarus to take the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties as a new starting point to further promote bilateral relations.

In a phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Xi called for joint efforts to enhance political mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and push for new results in the China-Belarus comprehensive strategic partnership.

Saying he is glad to talk on the phone with Lukashenko at the beginning of the new year, Xi pointed out that the past year was of great significance to both China and Belarus.

He added that he stands ready to maintain close communication with Lukashenko through various means to push forward the China-Belarus relationship.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of China-Belarus diplomatic ties, Xi said, adding that over the past 30 years, China-Belarus relations have achieved fruitful results, and the two sides have become comprehensive strategic partners of mutual trust and win-win cooperation.

He noted that between the two countries, Belt and Road cooperation has registered steady progress; trade has increased 50-fold in 30 years; a number of large projects, including the China-Belarus industrial park and the China-Europe Railway Express, have taken root and borne fruit; and exchanges have grown deeper in such fields as science and technology, education, culture, tourism and medical care.

The China-Belarus relationship has set a good example of friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation between countries, he stressed.

The two sides should expand the scale of bilateral trade, strengthen cooperation in areas such as innovative, green and digital development, and ensure the stable operation and sustainable development of the China-Europe Railway Express, Xi suggested, adding that they should also continuously enhance vaccine cooperation.

Citing the complex changes in the current international and regional situation, Xi stressed that the two countries have cooperated effectively on multilateral occasions including the United Nations, and firmly supported each other in safeguarding their core national interests, which has demonstrated the strategic value of China-Belarus cooperation.

Under the new circumstances, the two sides should continue to cooperate closely, practice true multilateralism, safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, and uphold international fairness and justice, Xi said.

China, he added, opposes external forces interfering in Belarus' internal affairs, and, as always, supports Belarus in pursuing a development path suited to its own national conditions.

Xi said the two sides should advocate the common values of mankind, guide the international community to adopt a correct approach to democracy and human rights, and promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

For his part, Lukashenko once again extended congratulations on the centenary of the Communist Party of China.

Noting that the Belarusian people always have sincere and friendly feelings towards the Chinese people, Lukashenko thanked China for always providing firm political and moral support for Belarus.

Facing the profound and complex changes of the current international and regional situation, Belarus hopes to maintain close communication and coordination with China, he said.

Belarus, he added, stands ready to take the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year as an opportunity to elevate bilateral relations to a new level.

He said his country hopes to work with China to promote the development of the Belarus-China industrial park and deepen cooperation in such fields as pandemic response, traditional Chinese medicine, trade, investment and education.

Belarus will always be a staunch cooperation partner of China, he said, also wishing the Chinese people a happy Spring Festival.