HKSAR chief executive meets with newly-appointed commander of PLA HK Garrison

(Source: cctv.com)

By Jin Dong and Zhou Weiqi

HONG KONG, Jan. 11 -- Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), met with Major General Peng Jingtang, the newly appointed commander of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison, at the Government House on the morning of January 10. Chen Guoji, Director of the Chief Executive's Office, attended the event.

Carrie Lam welcomed Major General Peng Jingtang's assumption of office as commander of the PLA Hong Kong Garrison. She said that the PLA Hong Kong Garrison, as an important embodiment of national sovereignty, has been performing its responsibilities in the region in strict accordance with the Basic Law, the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the HKSAR and other relevant laws. The PLA Hong Kong Garrison has always been well-disciplined and law-abiding, providing staunch support for maintaining the long-term prosperity and stability of the HKSAR, said Lam.

According to Lam, the PLA Hong Kong Garrison has been committed to deepening communication with Hong Kong society over the years. They actively participated in public service activities, and also organized multiple activities to enhance the understanding of national defense and the PLA troops among all walks of life, including the opening of the military camps to the public, HK Youth Military Summer Camp, and military life experience camps for HK college students, winning esteem and support from the public.

She also believed that under the leadership of Major General Peng Jingtang, the Hong Kong Garrison would continue to uphold its excellent tradition, work with the HKSAR Government to jointly safeguard the sovereignty, security and development interests of the nation, and help maintain the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.