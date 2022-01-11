Xi stresses better understanding, use of CPC's centenary historical experience

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Tuesday called for efforts to deepen the review, study, education and promotion of the CPC's history so as to better understand and make good use of the historical experience of the Party over the past century.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when addressing the opening of a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee attended by provincial and ministerial-level officials.

The study session aimed to advance the learning and understanding of the resolution adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, Xi noted.

He urged efforts to champion the great founding spirit of the Party, boost historical confidence, promote unity and solidarity, enhance fighting spirit, and motivate the whole Party as well as Chinese people of all ethnic groups to work tirelessly to realize the Second Centenary Goal.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Li Keqiang, and attended by Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. Vice President Wang Qishan also attended the event.