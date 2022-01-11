Xi sends message of sympathy to Polish president

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message of sympathy to Polish President Andrzej Duda over the latter's infection with COVID-19.

In the message sent on Monday, Xi said that upon learning of Duda's infection with the coronavirus, he would like to extend his sympathy to the Polish president, and wish him a speedy recovery and the Polish people an early victory over the disease.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Xi said, China and Poland have supported each other and joined hands to fight the pandemic, during which their traditional friendship has been deepened.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations, and is willing to work with Duda to lift the China-Poland comprehensive strategic partnership to new levels.