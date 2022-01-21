Seven senior officers promoted to military rank of general



The Central Military Commission (CMC) holds a ceremony to promote seven senior officers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and the Chinese People's Armed Police Force to the military rank of general in Beijing on January 21, 2022. President Xi Jinping (C, front), also chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), poses for a group photo with promoted officers after the promotion ceremony in Beijing.

BEIJING, Jan. 21 – China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) held a ceremony to promote seven senior officers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and the Chinese People's Armed Police Force to the military rank of general in Beijing on January 21.

President Xi Jinping, also chairman of the Central Military Commission, presented seven senior officers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the Chinese People’s Armed Police (PAP) Force with certificates of promotion to the military rank of general, the highest rank for officers in active service in China.

The military rank promotion ceremony kicked off at about 5 p.m., at which General Xu Qiliang, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, announced the orders of promotion signed by Chairman Xi Jinping. General Zhang Youxia, also vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, presided over the ceremony.

The promoted officers are Admiral Liu Qingsong, political commissar of the PLA Northern Theater Command, General Wu Yanan, commander of the PLA Central Theater Command, General Xu Deqing, political commissar of the PLA Central Theater Command, General Qin Shutong, political commissar of the PLA Army, Admiral Yuan Huazhi, political commissar of the PLA Navy, General Li Yuchao, commander of the PLA Rocket Force and General Zhang Hongbing, political commissar of the People’s Armed Police Force.

After the promotion ceremony, Xi posed for a group photo with the officers promoted to the rank of general.

General Wei Fenghe, General Li Zuocheng, Admiral Miao Hua and General Zhang Shengmin, who are members of the CMC, also attended the promotion ceremony.