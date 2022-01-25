Chinese military holds high-level disciplinary inspection and supervision work meeting

BEIJING, Jan. 24 -- The enlarged meeting of the Disciplinary Inspection Commission of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) was held in Beijing on January 22. General Zhang Youxia, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the CMC, attended the meeting. General Zhang Shengmin, a member of the CMC and secretary of the CMC Discipline Inspection Commission, made a report on the disciplinary inspection and supervision work of the Chinese military.

In recognition of the work of the whole Chinese military in this area over the past year, Gen. Zhang Youxia emphasized the need to resolutely exercise full and strict governance over the Party, constantly improve the Chinese military's legal system, and strive to fight the protracted battle against corruption.