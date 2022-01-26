China, Saudi Arabia vow to boost military cooperation



Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe (L) holds video talks with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman (R) on January 26, 2022. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Jan. 26 -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe held talks via video link with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman on January 26, 2022.

Under the strategic guidance of the heads of state of the two countries, China and Saudi Arabia have been deepening their political mutual trust and expanding cooperation in various fields, and the two countries are good friends and partners that trust each other, share mutual benefits, and develop together, Wei said.

The Chinese side thanks Saudi Arabian side for its strong support on Xinjiang-related, Hong Kong-related and Taiwan-related issues, and fully respects Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, and firmly supports its independent choice on the development path, Wei said.

Wei suggested that the two sides should reinforce coordination and cooperation, jointly oppose hegemonic, peremptory and bullying acts, and jointly protect international fairness and justice and the interests of developing countries.

Chinese military is willing to maintain strategic communication with the Saudi military, make good use of the cooperation mechanism, boost practical cooperation and strengthen solidarity in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, so as to promote the continuous development of bilateral military relations.

Khalid bin Salman said the comprehensive strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and China has been developing steadily and the military cooperation between the two countries has made great progress, yielding substantial results. The two militaries should improve practical cooperation and further enhance bilateral relations, Khalid said.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common concern.



