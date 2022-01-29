Xi takes part in annual Chinese New Year gathering with non-CPC members

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Saturday took part in an annual gathering with non-CPC members ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended his greetings on behalf of the CPC Central Committee to people from non-CPC political parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, persons without party affiliation and members of the united front.

The Spring Festival falls on Feb. 1 this year.