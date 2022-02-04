Xi stresses China-Russia back-to-back strategic coordination

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed commitment between China and Russia to deepening back-to-back strategic coordination and upholding international equity and justice side by side in the face of profound and complex changes in the international situation.

Xi made the statement while holding talks with visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

The strategic choice, which has far-reaching impacts on both countries and the world at large, has never been and will never be shaken, said Xi.

Xi called on both sides to continue to maintain close high-level exchanges, give strong support to each other in safeguarding sovereignty, security and development interests, effectively respond to external interference and regional security threats, and maintain international strategic stability.

Both sides should step up coordination and cooperation in international affairs, and shoulder major-country responsibilities in global issues of pressing concern, such as fighting COVID-19, boosting the economy and tackling climate change, said Xi.