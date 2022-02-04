CHINATop Stories

Xi declares open 24th Olympic Winter Games of Beijing

Xinhuanet
Li Jiayao
2022-02-04 22:31:56
BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday night declared the 24th Olympic Winter Games open at the National Stadium in Beijing.

