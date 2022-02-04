CHINA
Top Stories
Xi declares open 24th Olympic Winter Games of Beijing
Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Li Jiayao
Time
2022-02-04 22:31:56
A
+
-
BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday night declared the 24th Olympic Winter Games open at the National Stadium in Beijing.
Related News
We Recommend
Bayi Aerobatics Team marks 60th anniversary
2022-01-26
Spring Festival supplies delivered to border defense outpost
2022-01-19
Cambodia awards Chinese military doctors "Peace Knight Medal"
2022-01-17
Most Viewed
China refutes so-called human rights resolution adopted by Japan's House of Representatives
2022-02-02
Olympic torch relay begins in Beijing
2022-02-02
More involvement in Taiwan question will bring US, Japan more hurt: Defense Spokesperson
2022-01-27
Photos
Army aviation brigade organizes flight training
2022-02-03
Naval ship-borne helicopters practice maritime rescue operation
2022-02-02
Air transport brigade conducts high-intensity flight training
2022-02-01
Special reports
CHINA'S ARMED FORCES EMBARKING ON MISSIONS FOR WORLD PEACE
2021-09-30
SCO Peace Mission-2021
2021-09-24
Shared Destiny-2021
2021-09-07
Continue...