PLA Navy conducts regular rotation of escort taskforces at Gulf of Aden

BEIJING, Feb. 7 -- The 39th and 40th Chinese naval escort taskforces held a farewell ceremony in waters of the Gulf of Aden on the afternoon of February 4, local time after completing the task handover procedure and joint escort tasks.

The 39th Chinese naval escort taskforce will perform other follow-up tasks as planned while the 40th Chinese naval escort taskforce, consisting of guided-missile destroyer Hohhot (Hull 161), guided-missile frigate Yueyang (Hull 575) and comprehensive supply ship Luomahu (Hull 907), has officially started the escort tasks in the Gulf of Aden.

It's known to all that the Chinese navy has effectively safeguarded China's overseas interests and personnel safety since its escort mission from 2008.

The 39th and 40th Chinese naval escort taskforces hold a farewell ceremony in waters of the Gulf of Aden on the afternoon of February 4, local time. (Photo by Yang Jie)

Sailors assigned to the 39th and 40th Chinese naval escort taskforces bid farewell to each other in waters of the Gulf of Aden on the afternoon of February 4, local time. (Photo by Yang Jie)