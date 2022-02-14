Xi congratulates Steinmeier on re-election as German president

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier addresses the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday congratulated Frank-Walter Steinmeier on his re-election as president of the Federal Republic of Germany.

In a congratulatory message, Xi pointed out that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Germany.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Germany relations, and stands ready to work with Steinmeier to enrich the China-Germany all-round strategic partnership and take bilateral relations to a new level.