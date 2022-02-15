Chinese navy soldiers on relief supply mission send wishes to Tonga

The crew of a Chinese naval formation delivering relief supplies to Tonga has expressed solidarity with the disaster-hit nation through good wishes and supporting messages as the ships came close to their destination.

Departing from a port in south China's Guangzhou on January 31, the two navy vessels — comprehensive supply ship Chaganhu and landing ship Wuzhishan, are taking over 1,400 tons of aid supplies, including mobile shelters, tractors, generators, water pumps and purifiers, emergency food and medical equipment to Tonga. The supplies will help with the country's recovery from the impact of the undersea volcano eruption that devastated the island in January.