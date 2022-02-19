Chinese, Argentine presidents exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, on Saturday exchanged congratulatory messages to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.

Noting that China-Argentina friendly exchanges enjoy a long history, Xi said since the establishment of diplomatic ties half a century ago, bilateral relations have seen remarkable progress with cooperation in various fields increasingly deepened.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the people of the two countries have stood together and helped each other, writing a new chapter in the China-Argentina friendship, Xi added.

Xi stressed that when he met with President Fernandez not too long ago after the Argentine leader attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, they have drawn up a blueprint for the development of bilateral relations, and announced the launch of the 2022 Year of China-Argentina Friendship and Cooperation.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Argentina relations, and stands ready to work with President Fernandez to lift bilateral cooperation to a new level so as to benefit the two countries and their people.

Fernandez said in his message that on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, he would like to express the joy of the Argentine people to President Xi and the brotherly Chinese people.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries' exchanges in the fields of culture, science and technology, as well as economy have grown ever closer, he noted.

The Argentine government and people sincerely appreciate China's assistance during their toughest times in the fight against COVID-19, he said, adding that he would like to work with President Xi to promote bilateral cooperation and further consolidate the friendship between the two governments and the two peoples.