Auxiliary ship group offers free physical examinations for military families

BEIJING, Feb. 22 -- A naval auxiliary ship group of the PLA Southern Theater Command recently offered free physical examinations for its military families onboard the hospital ship You’ai (Hull 861), a Type-919 hospital ship independently designed and manufactured in China.

On the ship, medical staff from the Second Naval Hospital under the PLA Southern Theater Command conducted detailed medical examinations for military families of the auxiliary ship group. “I feel so touched and honored to be a military family,” said the father of Soldier He Shuqiong, a Master Sergeant Fourth Class.