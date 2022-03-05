Xi stresses ethnic unity, strengthening sense of community for Chinese nation

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, takes part in a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, at the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday stressed ethnic unity and efforts to forge a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation when he joined a deliberation during the annual session of the National People's Congress, the top legislature.

Joining discussions with fellow lawmakers from north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, hailed ethnic unity as the "lifeline" of Chinese people of all ethnic groups.

He called for efforts to help all ethnic groups stay closely united "like the seeds of a pomegranate that stick together" in jointly building the great motherland.

Efforts should be made to maintain a steady and healthy economic environment, a prosperous and secure social environment, and a clean and healthy political environment, Xi said, calling for concrete actions to pave the way for the 20th CPC National Congress.

Xi said China comprehensively advanced reforms, promoted development and maintained stability in 2021, achieving new and major achievements in the cause of the Party and the country. China was one of the world's best performers in terms of economic development and COVID-19 prevention and control, and got the 14th Five-Year Plan off to a good start.

The country also presented to the world a streamlined, safe, and splendid Winter Olympics, in which China obtained its best-ever results in any Winter Olympics.

"These achievements bear great significance for the development of the cause of the Party and the country," Xi said.

FIVE REINFORCED CONVICTIONS

Xi said after a review of the endeavors of the Party and the people in the new era, five convictions have been reinforced.

He first stressed upholding the Party's overall leadership, which forms the people's most trustworthy backbone when braving winds and storms.

Secondly, socialism with Chinese characteristics is the only path toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Xi said. "As long as we unswervingly follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, we will constantly fulfill the Chinese people's aspirations for a better life and promote common prosperity for all."

He then emphasized the concerted efforts of the Chinese people, saying as long as people of all ethnic groups stay united under the leadership of the Party, all hardships and challenges on the road ahead will be overcome.

Xi also underlined the imperativeness of acting on the new development philosophy for the country to grow strong and prosperous.

Fifthly, full and rigorous governance must be exercised over the Party to root out any elements that would harm the Party's advanced nature and purity, he added.■

