Xi urges joint support for peace talks between Russia, Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged joint support for the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and stressed the need to encourage the two sides to keep the momentum of negotiations, overcome difficulties, keep the talks going and bring about peaceful outcomes.

Xi made the remarks while attending a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Xi said that the current situation in Ukraine is worrisome, and the Chinese side is deeply grieved by the outbreak of war again on the European continent.

China maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be fully observed, the legitimate security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously, and all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be supported, he said.

The pressing task at the moment is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even running out of control, Xi stressed.

China commends the mediation efforts by France and Germany on Ukraine, he said, adding that China will stay in communication and coordination with France, Germany and the European Union (EU) and, in light of the needs of the parties involved, work actively together with the international community.

We need to call for maximum restraint to prevent a massive humanitarian crisis, Xi said, adding that China has put forward a six-point initiative on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, and stands ready to provide Ukraine with further humanitarian aid supplies.

We need to work together to reduce the negative impact of the crisis, Xi said, adding that relevant sanctions will affect global finance, energy, transportation and stability of supply chains, and dampen the global economy that is already ravaged by the pandemic. And this is in the interest of no one.

We need to actively advocate a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, Xi said.

China supports France and Germany in promoting a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework for the interests and lasting security of Europe, and by upholding its strategic autonomy, he said.

China will be pleased to see equal-footed dialogue among the EU, Russia, the United States and NATO, Xi added. ■

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)