China's national legislature holds closing meeting of annual session

Editor：Chen Zhuo Time：2022-03-11 16:35:15

The closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- The fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, held its closing meeting Friday morning.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Source：Xinhuanet