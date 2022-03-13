Xi attending closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Paralympics

CHINATop Stories

Xinhuanet
Chen Zhuo
2022-03-13 20:47:03
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is attending the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, held at the National Stadium in Beijing on Sunday night.

