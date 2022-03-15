Xi congratulates Serdar Berdimuhamedov on election as Turkmen president

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Serdar Berdimuhamedov on his election as the president of Turkmenistan.

In his message, Xi pointed out that as a friendly neighbor and strategic partner of Turkmenistan, the Chinese side is sincerely delighted at the rapid progress Turkmenistan has made in nation building and national rejuvenation since its independence 30 years ago.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Turkmenistan relations, Xi said he is willing to work with president-elect Berdimuhamedov to take the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries' diplomatic ties as a new starting point, build on past achievements and forge ahead into the future so as to jointly write a new chapter of the China-Turkmenistan strategic partnership.