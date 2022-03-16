China, Nigeria hold meeting on security and defense cooperation

BEIJING, March 16 -- The Security and Defense Sub-Committee of the China-Nigeria Inter-Governmental Committee convened its first meeting on March 16 via video link.

The meeting was co-chaired by leading officials of the Office for International Military Cooperation under China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) and the Permanent Secretary of Nigeria’s Ministry of National Defense. Heads of related departments under the Chinese Ministry of Public Security and the Chinese Ministry of State Security, as well as heads from relevant departments of the Nigerian side also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on communication and cooperation in fields of security and defense and issues of common concern.