Chinese defense minister holds video talks with Turkmen counterpart

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe (L) holds video talks with Turkmen Defense Minister Begench Gundogdyev (R) on March 25, 2022. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, March 25 -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe held talks with Turkmen Defense Minister Begench Gundogdyev via video link on Friday.

Wei said that under the strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the relationship between China and Turkmenistan has realized the leapfrog development and reached the high level of strategic partnership. He stressed that the China attaches great importance to and actively promotes the relationship with Turkmenistan, and is always Turkmenistan's close friend and reliable partner no matter how the international situation changes.

In recent years, the pragmatic military cooperation between China and Turkmenistan has maintained sound development momentum, and the two militaries have expanded cooperation in the fields of high-level exchanges, professional communication and personnel training, Wei added.

Speaking of development of bilateral military ties in the future, Wei said that the Chinese military is willing to join hands with Turkmen military to implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, strengthen strategic communication and promote development of pragmatic cooperation in various fields between the two militaries, so as to contribute more to the building of an even closer China-Turkmenistan community with a shared future.

Gundogdyev extended congratulations on China’s successful hosting of the 24th Olympic Winter Games and Paralympic Winter Games. He said that the Turkmen side will continue to firmly pursue the policy of friendship and cooperation with China, enhance economic and trade exchanges and defense cooperation with the Chinese side, and promote the relationship between the two countries and their militaries.