Xi calls on China, EU to add stabilizing factors to turbulent world

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on China and the EU to increase communication on their relations and on major issues concerning global peace and development, and play a constructive role in adding stabilizing factors to a turbulent world.

Xi made the remarks when meeting via video link with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Xi recalled his visit to the EU headquarters eight years ago when he suggested that China and Europe work together to build a bridge of friendship and cooperation across the Eurasian continent, foster a China-EU partnership for peace, growth, reform and civilization, and forge a China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership of greater global influence.

China's vision remains unchanged. If anything, it has become more relevant under the current circumstances, Xi added.

Xi pointed out that the Ukraine crisis has come on top of a protracted COVID-19 pandemic and a faltering global recovery. Against such a backdrop, China and the EU, as two major forces, big markets and great civilizations, should increase communication on their relations and on major issues concerning global peace and development, and play a constructive role in adding stabilizing factors to a turbulent world.

Xi stressed since last year, China-EU relations have made new progress despite challenges, and China-EU cooperation has achieved new results despite difficulties. It has been proven that China and the EU share extensive common interests and a solid foundation for cooperation, and that only through cooperation and coordination can the two sides resolve problems and rise to challenges.

Noting the consistency and continuity of China's EU policy, Xi called on the EU to form its own perception of China, adopt an independent China policy, and work with China for the steady and sustained growth of China-EU relations.