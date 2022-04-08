Xi summarizes spirit of Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games



A gathering to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING -- President Xi Jinping on Friday summarized the Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic spirit as bearing in mind the big picture, being confident and open, rising to the challenges, pursuing excellence, and creating a better future together.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a gathering honoring those who have made outstanding contributions to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

The Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics participants have had the courage to shoulder missions and responsibilities, and united and fought hard for the motherland and the people, Xi said.

They have shown the sincerity and friendliness of the Chinese people with hospitality, and promoted mutual understanding and friendship among the peoples of the world through exchanges of civilizations, Xi said.

The participants have kept the high morale of knowing the heavy burdens and facing challenges, overcome difficulties and risks, and forged ahead, Xi emphasized.

They have sought constant breakthroughs, created miracles, and sent the warm call to the world to join hands to build a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said.