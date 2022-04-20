China's defense minister hails friendship with Mozambique

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe speaks during a video call with Mozambican Defense Minister Cristovao Artur Chume, April 19, 2022. /China's Ministry of National Defense

China and Mozambique are good friends, partners and brothers who stand together through thick and thin and treat each other sincerely, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe said on Tuesday.

Wei made the remarks in a video call with Mozambican Defense Minister Cristovao Artur Chume, hailing the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Underscoring deepening political mutual trust between China and Mozambique, Wei said the two countries have firmly supported each other on issues involving their core interests and conducted fruitful cooperation in various fields.

The two sides should further consolidate their unique friendship and jointly oppose hegemonism and power politics, he said.

Chume said Mozambique cherishes the traditional friendship between the two countries and reaffirmed support for China in safeguarding its core interests as well as for China's position on global issues.

The two sides agreed to further promote the development of their military ties.

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe (L) and Mozambican Defense Minister Cristovao Artur Chume hold a video call, April 19, 2022. /China's Ministry of National Defense