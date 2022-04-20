Chinese defense minister holds phone talk with US counterpart

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe holds a telephone conversation with the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on April 20, 2022. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, April 20 -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe held a telephone conversation with the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Wednesday.

General Wei Fenghe said that China and the US should earnestly implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, respect each other, coexist peacefully and avoid confrontation, and the US side should fulfill its commitment that it has no intention to seek a new Cold War or change China’s system, that the revitalization of US alliances is not anti-China, that the US does not support “Taiwan independence”, and that it is not looking for conflict or confrontation with China .

General Wei stressed that China hopes to establish sound and stable major-country relations with the US and surely will defend its national interests and dignity. The US should not underestimate China's determination and capability.

The two militaries should enhance military mutual trust, strengthen dialogue and exchanges, manage risks and crises, and carry out practical cooperation, so as to ensure the normal and stable development of military-to-military relations, General Wei added.

General Wei also expressed solemn stance on the Taiwan question, stressing that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, which is a fact and status quo that no one can change. If the Taiwan question is not handled properly, it will have a subversive effect on the China-US relations. The Chinese military will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

Austin said the US is ready to promote the implementation of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state over the phone and will strengthen military exchanges and cooperation in a frank and open manner. The US adheres to the one-China principle . The two sides should manage competition and risks in a responsible way and properly handle the difficult problems in the military-to-military relationship, he added.

The two sides also exchanged views on maritime and air security issues and the situation in Ukraine. China urged the US to stop military provocations at sea and refrain from using the Ukraine issue to smear and sow evidence against China, or threaten and put pressure on China.