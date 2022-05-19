China's 41st naval escort taskforce sets off for Gulf of Aden

The 41st Chinese naval escort taskforce sets out from a military port in Zhoushan city, east China's Zhejiang Province on May 18, 2022. The photo shows the guided-missile destroyer Suzhou (Hull 132) of the escort taskforce.

ZHOUSHAN, May 19 -- The 41st Chinese naval escort taskforce set out for the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somali from a military port in the city of Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, on the morning of May 18. It will take over the escort mission from the 40th taskforce.

The new batch of naval escort taskforce consists of the guided-missile destroyer Suzhou (Hull 132), the guided-missile frigate Nantong (Hull 533) and the comprehensive supply ship Chaohu (Hull 890), as well as two ship-borne helicopters and dozens of special operations soldiers. It is the first time for ship Suzhou and ship Nantong to perform escort missions.

During the preparation period, the troops carried out targeted training such as ship-aircraft joint search and rescue, anti-terrorism and anti-piracy, and rescue of hijacked merchant ships, which further tempered and improved the formation's ability to carry out the mission.

