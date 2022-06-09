Xi inspects southwestern Chinese city of Yibin

CHENGDU, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday inspected the city of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

In the afternoon, he visited Sanjiangkou, where the Jinsha and Minjiang rivers converge into the Yangtze River, Yibin University, and XGIMI optoelectronic company.

Xi learnt about local efforts in the ecological restoration and protection along the Yangtze River, the employment of college graduates, and independent innovation of the enterprises.