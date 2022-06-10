Chinese defense minister holds talks with US counterpart in Singapore

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe holds talks with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin when attending the 19th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 10, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiaowei) Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe holds talks with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin when attending the 19th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 10, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)

SINGAPORE, June 10 -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe held talks with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin when attending the 19th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 10, 2022.

General Wei said that the theme of peace and development in our times is facing severe challenges. The Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the Global Security Initiative (GSI) proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping have pointed out the right direction for mankind to overcome the crisis. And maintaining peace and stability in the Asian-Pacific region needs joint efforts by the regional countries.

"China expects to establish sound and stable major-country relations with the US, which should also be the direction of joint efforts by both sides," said General Wei, adding that the US must view China's development and growth in a rational way, refrain from attacking and smearing China, containing and suppressing China, interfering in China's internal affairs or harming China's interests. Only in this way can the China-US relationship go smoothly. General Wei also said that stable military relations are of vital importance to the development of bilateral relations and the two militaries should avoid conflict and confrontation.

General Wei stressed that Taiwan belongs to China. The one-China principle is the political foundation of China-US relationship, and the scheme to use Taiwan to contain China is doomed to fail. He then stated clearly that the US government’s latest approval of arms sales to Taiwan has seriously undermined China's national sovereignty and security interests, and China resolutely opposes and strongly condemns that. The Chinese government and military will firmly thwart any attempt for "Taiwan independence" and resolutely safeguard national unity.

During the talks, both sides agreed that the two militaries should implement the important consensus reached by the heads of two states, maintain high-level strategic communication, promote strategic mutual trust, and well manage contradictions and divergences, so as not to escalate them into conflicts and confrontation.

The two sides also exchanged views on the international and regional situations, the South China Sea issue and the Ukraine crisis.