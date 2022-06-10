Singapore PM meets with Chinese Defense Minister

The Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong meets with the visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe at the Istana on June 10, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)

SINGAPORE, June 10 -- The Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong met with the visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe at the Istana on the afternoon of June 10, 2022.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the unique positioning of the all-round cooperative partnership progressing with the times between Singapore and China reflects the particularity and high level of Singapore-China relationship. Both sides should continue to strengthen practical cooperation on anti-pandemic efforts and economy and trade, and maintain the sound momentum of continuous development of bilateral ties.

He pointed out that at present, the international situation and the Asian-Pacific region are undergoing new changes, and Singapore hopes that all countries in this region can advance communication and enhance mutual trust, and jointly add more positive factors to regional peace and stability.

Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe said that under the strategic leadership of President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, China-Singapore relationship has developed steadily, and played a leading and exemplary role in the region. In face of the changes unseen in a century and the global pandemic, China and Singapore should constantly deepen strategic mutual trust, expand the integration of common interests, strengthen mutual support on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns, so as to inject positive energy into regional peace and stability.

He also said that in recent years, the relationship of two militaries has seen stable development, and both sides should continue to enhance high-level exchanges and pragmatic cooperation, in a bid to push forward the mil-to-mil relations.

General Wei Fenghe also held talks with Singapore's Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen on the afternoon of June 9. Both sides exchanged views on the international and regional situations, the South China Sea issue and the Ukraine crisis.

It is learnt that General Wei Fenghe arrived in Singapore on June 8 for an official good-will visit at the invitation of his Singapore counterpart Ng Eng Hen.

The Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe holds talks with Singapore's Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen during his visit to Singapore on June 10, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)