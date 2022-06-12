Chinese defense minister elaborates China's Vision for Regional Order at 19th Shangri-La Dialogue

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe delivers a speech on "China's Vision for Regional Order" at the19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 12, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)

SINGAPORE, June 12 -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe delivered a speech on “China's Vision for Regional Order” at the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 12, 2022.

General Wei pointed out that the human society is undergoing multiple crises rarely seen in history, and the right course lies in maintaining and implementing multilateralism and promoting the establishment of a community with a shared future for mankind.

"The pace of China's development is unstoppable, and its commitment to the path of peaceful development is unswerving. China's development is not a threat, but a great contribution to world peace and development," General Wei said, noting that China firmly upholds a national defense policy that is defensive in nature, and the Chinese military has always been the force of peace and will resolutely safeguard China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.

He also stated that the Asian-Pacific region features greatest growth vitality and development potential worldwide. Therefore, all countries should advance toward the good vision of building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future and realizing lasting peace and universal security in this region.

General Wei stated solemn position on the Taiwan question. He stressed that Taiwan belongs to China, and Taiwan question is China's internal affairs. The national unification will be absolutely realized. Again, he sternly warned that there is absolutely no good end to the "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, and the interference by external forces is doomed to fail.

The defense minister further noted that peaceful reunification is the greatest aspiration of the Chinese people, and China is willing to do the utmost for that. If anyone dares to split Taiwan from the country, China will not hesitate to fight, even at any cost. No one should underestimate the determination, will and power of the Chinese military.

General Wei also set forth China's position on the South China Sea issue, China-US relations and the Ukraine crisis in his speech.

