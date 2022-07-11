Chine Coast Guard marks third anniversary of hotline

Sunday marked the third anniversary of the launch of the China Coast Guard's hotline, 95110.

Since its launch in 2019, the coast guard has received 193,000 reports of suspected criminal activity at sea from citizens and has handled more than 34,000 cases, the agency said.

Based on information provided via the platform, more than 13,000 suspects have been arrested and over 5,400 disputes have been resolved as a result. In addition, more than 600 vessels and 2,600 people have been rescued.

"The hotline is the coast guard's platform to receive reports 24 hours a day, and it is an effective way to collect information and save people's lives," said coast guard spokesman Liu Dejun, adding that over the past three years, it has become popular for residents to dial 95110 to report maritime cases.

Since the hotline was launched, the coast guard has optimized and upgraded the platform, improved its law enforcement teams, carried out police analysis on a regular basis and implemented rescues at the sea.

The China Coast Guard said it has always insisted on acting quickly after receiving reports as part of efforts to build an efficient police service platform for the Chinese people.