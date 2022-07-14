Chinese peacekeeping engineers fulfill helipads construction mission

The picture shows the helipads newly built by the 25th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

BEIJING, July 15 -- The Uvira detachment of the 25th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) completed the construction of the new helipads at the regional headquarters of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) in Uvira, on July 13, local time.

More than 500 Chinese peacekeepers were dispatched to carry out the construction mission, with more than 100 sets of construction machinery such as excavators, road levelers and road rollers. After 20 days of intensive working, the mission was completed with high standards.

