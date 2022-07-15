Xi stresses making Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps stronger, more prosperous

URUMQI, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has stressed efforts to make the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) stronger and more prosperous.

Xi made the remarks while visiting Shihezi City on Wednesday afternoon during an inspection tour in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Speaking to XPCC officials and staff workers, Xi said he was pleased about the great progress made by the XPCC in reform and development, and XPCC officials and staff workers themselves should also be proud.

Calling the XPCC's strategic status "irreplaceable," Xi expressed his hope that XPCC officials and staff workers will carry forward the spirit of the XPCC, continue to work hard, step up reform, and make down-to-earth and persistent efforts to make the XPCC stronger and more prosperous.