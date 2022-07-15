Xi stresses implementing Party's policies on Xinjiang, highlights stability, security

URUMQI, July 15 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has stressed efforts to fully and faithfully implement the policies of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for the governance of Xinjiang in the new era, highlighting social stability and lasting security as the overarching goal.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during his inspection tour in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Tuesday to Friday.

Xi called for developing Xinjiang into a region that is united, harmonious, prosperous and culturally advanced, with healthy ecosystems and people living and working in contentment.

During the inspection tour, Xi went to Urumqi, capital city of the region, and the cities of Shihezi and Turpan, visiting a university, an international land port area, a residential community, museums, a village, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), among other sites.

While visiting Xinjiang University on Tuesday afternoon, Xi learned about its history and development, and its efforts in nurturing talent and promoting exchanges among different ethnic groups. Xi also listened to a briefing by students who had conducted a field study.

Xi said that, as a unified multi-ethnic country, China boasts harmonious relationships between its diverse, interwoven ethnic groups. He said that all ethnic groups enjoy equality, unity and progress under the socialist system, stressing that the Party's theories and policies concerning ethnic groups are sound and have produced the desired effect. He called for promoting research on the basic issues of the community for the Chinese nation.

Xi said that, in nurturing talent, it is essential to foster virtue. He asked the university to highlight its advantages and unique features, foster a high-caliber team of teachers, and improve its research and innovation capabilities.

While visiting the Urumqi International Land Port Area, Xi noted that Xinjiang has morphed from a relatively enclosed hinterland into the forefront of opening up, as the country is promoting the expansion of opening up, the development of the western regions, and the joint building of the Belt and Road.

Xi stressed advancing the building of the core area of the Silk Road Economic Belt and incorporating Xinjiang's regional opening-up strategy into the country's overall plan of westward opening up.

Xi highlighted the importance of innovating the system for an open economy, boosting the building of large opening-up corridors, better utilizing both domestic and international markets and resources, and actively serving and integrating into the new pattern of development.

He also called for upholding the dynamic zero-COVID policy, asking for targeted COVID-19 response that is convenient to the people.

On Wednesday morning, Xi visited the residential community of Guyuanxiang in the Tianshan District in Urumqi, in which people from ethnic-minority groups account for more than 95 percent.

The education of fine traditional Chinese culture for young people at an early age will help lay a solid foundation for carrying on the fine traditional Chinese culture, Xi said after watching a performance by children.

Ethnic unity is the lifeline of all ethnic groups in the country, and all ethnic groups in Xinjiang are inseparable members of the big family of the Chinese nation, Xi said while visiting the home of a local resident, calling for cherishing the stability and unity that have already been achieved.

Xi urged efforts to make full use of the primary role of community-level Party organizations to ensure that all ethnic groups are like brothers and sisters who help each other.

Xi visited the Museum of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and watched a show of the Kirgiz ethnic minority epic Manas at the museum. Chinese civilization is extensive and profound, and has a long history stretching back to antiquity, Xi said, demanding efforts to better preserve and pass on the intangible cultural heritage, and to carry forward the fine traditional cultures of all ethnic groups.