2nd China-Africa Peace and Security Forum Ministerial Meeting kicks off



The 2nd China-Africa Peace and Security Forum Ministerial Meeting is held via video link on July 25, 2022. Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe attends the meeting in Beijing. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, July 25 -- The second China-Africa Peace and Security Forum Ministerial Meeting was held via video link on July 25, 2022. Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe attended the meeting.

Wei Fenghe firstly read out the congratulatory letter sent to the forum by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and said that President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to China-Africa peace and security cooperation, and puts forward a major initiative to build a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era, which has pointed out the direction for China and Africa to strengthen unity and cooperation and achieve common security.

Wei pointed out that at present, as the changes unseen in a century combine with the once-in-a-century pandemic, both China and Africa should uphold the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation, practice the Global Security Initiative, and move toward the promising vision of jointly building a security community.

The two sides should maintain close strategic communication, strengthen equipment technological cooperation, deepen joint maritime training exercises, expand exchanges in professional fields, so as to promote the China-Africa peace and security cooperation to make deeper and substantial progress, Wei said.

Representatives from African countries attending the meeting said that the congratulatory letter sent by Chinese President Xi Jinping reflects the great importance he attaches to Africa-China relations. They said China is a trustworthy good friend, good partner and good brother of Africa, Africa appreciates China for its support and assistance to Africa in the areas of peace and security and look forward to strengthening solidarity and cooperation with the Chinese side and making positive contributions to building a Africa-China community with a shared future.

The forum features the theme of “Strengthen solidarity and coordination to achieve common security”. Nearly 50 ministerial leaders and senior representatives from the African Union (AU) and African countries attended the forum.



General Wei Fenghe delivers a keynote speech at the 2nd China-Africa Peace and Security Forum Ministerial Meeting on July 25, 2022. The 2nd China-Africa Peace and Security Forum Ministerial Meeting was held via video link on Monday. Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe attended the meeting. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)