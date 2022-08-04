UN reiterates support for one-China principle

The United Nations on Wednesday reiterated its support for the one-China principle, noting that it follows the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758 of 1971.

"Our position is very clear. We abide by General Assembly resolutions, by the one-China policy, and that is the orientation that we have in everything we do," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a briefing.

On Oct 25, 1971, the UNGA passed the resolution recognizing the representatives of the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the only lawful representatives of China to the UN.

The resolution also recognizes the PRC is one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.