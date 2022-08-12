46 graduates from Mianyang High School in Sichuan admitted as air force pilot cadets

Officers from the Political Work Department of the PLA Western Theater Command Air Force confer admission certificates to 46 graduates of 2022 in the Mianyang High School, Sichuan Province, for their admission to the Aviation University of the PLA Air Force as pilot cadets on July 24, 2022. (Photo by XiongYibin)

BEIJING, Aug.11 -- The Mianyang High School in southwest China's Sichuan Province held a ceremony on July 24 to mark the issuance of admission certificates to 46 graduates from its aviation experimental class, who have been admitted to the Aviation University of the PLA Air Force this year.

In the past five years, the aviation experimental class of the Mianyang High School has sent a total of 178 outstanding pilot cadets to the PLA Air Force. This year, the number reached 46, ranking second among the 16 teenagers aviation schools of air force across China.

Chen Weiting, a student admitted to the experimental aviation class of Mianyang High School in 2019, is enrolled by the Flight College of the Aviation University of the PLA Air Force with a score of 602 in the national college entrance exam for 2022.“I’m so excited and proud of myself to have my dream come true. In the Aviation University of the PLA Air Force, I will continue to work hard to forge myself so that I can become a real pilot of the PLA Air Force to shoulder the responsibility of safeguarding my motherland,” Chen Weiting exclaimed.

The Mianyang High School Sichuan, founded in 1957, is one of the 16 Teenagers Aviation Schools of Air Force in China. In February 2015, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Public Security and the former General Political Department of the PLA jointly issued the Implementation Measures for the Construction of Air Force’s Teenagers Aviation Schools. Accordingly, a total of 16 Teenagers Aviation Schools of Air Force were established that year in 11 provinces, i.e., Hebei, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, Shandong, He’nan, Hubei, Hu’nan Sichuan and Shannxi, in cooperation with 16 provincial-levelmodel high schools respectively. The 16 teenagers aviation schools every year enroll about 1,000 graduates of secondary schools in total as planned, and after three years of high school studies, those graduates who meet the air force pilot recruitment standards will be admitted to the Aviation University of the PLA Air Force as pilot cadets.