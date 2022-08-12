China-Thailand joint air force training exercise "Falcon Strike 2022" to kick off

According to the consensus reached by the air forces of China and Thailand, the two sides will hold a joint training exercise code-named "Falcon Strike 2022" at Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base in Thailand on August 14. Key training courses such as air support, strikes on ground targets, and small- and large-scale troop deployment will be included. Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) will dispatch fighter jets, fighter-bombers and airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft, and the Royal Thai Air Force will send its fighter jets and AEW aircraft for the training exercise.

The joint training exercise aims to enhance mutual trust and friendship between the air forces of the two countries, deepen practical cooperation and promote the continuous development of China-Thailand comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.