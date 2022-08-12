Xi calls on int'l community to build development partnership

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the international community to gather consensus on promoting development, create an enabling environment and foster new driving forces for global development to jointly work for a global development partnership.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter on Friday to the International Civil Society Solidarity Conference on the Global Development Initiative.

Xi noted that the global economy is now affected by multiple factors, and the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has been impeded.

In face of difficulties and challenges, Xi said only when all sides pull together with firm confidence to combat COVID-19, promote development with concerted efforts, and earnestly implement the 2030 Agenda, can people of all countries live a better life and human society embrace a brighter future.

"I believe the international civil societies will help consolidate and enhance popular support for ensuring the implementation of the Global Development Initiative," Xi added.

China is ready to join hands with all sides to facilitate the 2030 Agenda to contribute more to building a community with a shared future for humanity and usher in a new era featuring prosperity and development, Xi said.