PLA conducts joint combat-readiness security patrol, combat drills around Taiwan Island

BEIJING, Aug. 15 -- Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), said that the PLA Eastern Theater Command organized joint combat-readiness security patrol and combat training exercise involving troops of multiple services and arms in waters and airspace around Taiwan Island on Monday.

According to Shi, this is a solemn deterrent to the United States and the Taiwan authorities, which have repeatedly played political tricks and undermined peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits. The troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard China’s national sovereignty and the peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits.