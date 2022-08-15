Tactical Shooter contest kicks off in Nursultan

By Tian Lei, Wang Run

Beijing, Aug 15 – The opening ceremony of the Tactical Shooter contest in International Army Games (IAG) 2022 was held in Nursultan, capital of Kazakhstan, on August 13, local time. This is the second time that the Tactical Shooter contest has been held in the history of IAG. Teams from thirteen countries including China, Russia, Uzbekistan and Belarus attended the opening ceremony.

The qualifying rounds of the contest had been held before the opening ceremony. The coming events of the Tactical Shooter contest will be held in four stages of solo, double, group and rivalry matches on six subjects.

Chinese team members aim and shoot with the newly equipped type 191 rifle at the Tactical Shooter contest of the International Army Games 2022 held in Nursultan, capital of Kazakhstan. (cctv7.com)