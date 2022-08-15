CMC vice chairman meets Cambodian defense chief in Guangzhou



General Xu Qiliang (R), vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with the Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense General Tea Banh (L) in Guangzhou, capital city of south China's Guangdong Province on August 15, 2022. (Photo by Mu Ruilin/ PLA Daily)

GUANGZHOU, Aug. 15 -- General Xu Qiliang, vice-chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, met with the Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense General Tea Banh in Guangzhou, capital city of south China's Guangdong Province on Monday morning.

Gen. Xu said that the traditional friendship between China and Cambodia has a time honored history. Faced with great changes the world has never seen in a century, the Chinese military will firmly fulfill the Global Security Initiative and the Global Development Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, and work together with the Cambodian side to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, focus on the building of a community with a shared future between China and Cambodia, strengthen communication and coordination, deepen pragmatic cooperation, maintain regional stability and safeguard common interests, so as to write a new chapter in the high-quality development of relations between the two militaries in a new era. China firmly supports Cambodia to safeguard its national sovereignty, independence, development and stability, independently choose the development path, and build its national defense and military, Xu stated.

Gen.Tea Banh said that Cambodia regards China as a brotherly and iron friend, unswervingly adheres to the one-China principle, and firmly supports China in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity. Cambodia appreciates the valuable assistance China has provided in the modernization drive of Cambodia and its military, as well as in the fight against the COVID-19. Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the Cambodian side is willing to work with the Chinese side to constantly deepen pragmatic exchanges and cooperation in various fields, work together to cope with common risks and challenges, and continuously upgrade the level of relations between the two countries and the two militaries, Gen. Tea Banh said.



