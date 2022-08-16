Chinese defense minister addresses tenth Moscow Conference on International Security

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe delivers a speech via video link at the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security on August 16, 2022. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe delivered a speech on August 16 at the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security via video link upon invitation.

Gen. Wei said that as the world enters a new period of turbulence and transformation, the right choice is to join hands to build a community with a shared future for mankind. Countries in the world must strengthen solidarity and coordination, uphold fairness and justice, safeguard peace and stability, join hands to reject act of hegemony, highhandedness and bullying, and work together to safeguard regional and global peace and tranquility.

Amid the profound changes in the global situation and rampaging COVID-19 pandemic, China has been courageous to shoulder the mission of a responsible major country and made great efforts to add stability and inject positive energy to the cause of peace and development of mankind, Wei said.

Wei stated that China loves and defends peace, and at the same time unswervingly safeguards its core national interests, there is absolutely no good end to "Taiwan independence" separatist schemes and interference by external forces will never succeed. The Chinese defense chief stressed that China firmly opposes, condemns and takes resolute countermeasures to the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to China's Taiwan region in early August, Wei said. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has never been afraid of any enemy, and we have the confidence and courage to defeat all incoming enemies and also surely have the resolve, the will and the capability to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Wei added that the Chinese military is ready to work with the militaries of various countries to practice the Global Security Initiative, deepen defense and security cooperation, promote the settlement of hotspot issues, build a security pattern featuring fairness and justice contributed and shared jointly by nations, and build a solid and firm security barrier.

The conference is hosted by the Russian Defense Ministry and convenes from August 16 to 17 in Moscow.