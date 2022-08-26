Xi encourages foreign experts to contribute more to promoting exchanges between China, other countries

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged foreign experts with the Foreign Languages Press to contribute more to promoting exchanges and communication between China and other countries in the world and building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Thursday in a letter replying to these foreign experts.

In the letter, Xi also extended greetings to all members of the publishing house on the occasion of marking its 70th founding anniversary.

The experts, coming from different countries and cultural backgrounds, have shared the love of China and Chinese culture and made significant contributions to the country's translation and publication works that serve foreign readers, Xi wrote in the letter.

Highlighting that the CPC has led the people in pioneering a uniquely Chinese path to modernization and creating a new model for human advancement, Xi said that accurate and expressive translation will help the world better understand China in the new era and play a significant part in promoting exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations.

He urged the foreign experts to continue to pool their strengths in telling China's stories with excellent translation that can easily break linguistic and cultural barriers, so that more foreign readers can understand China.

Founded in 1952, the Foreign Languages Press was the first publishing house producing publications in foreign languages after the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949. It has translated and published more than 30,000 publications in over 40 languages, with a global distribution of more than 400 million copies.

Five foreign experts with the publishing house recently wrote to Xi describing their experiences in translating and publishing books such as "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" and expressing their pride at engaging in work that helps international readers to understand China.