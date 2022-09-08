CHINATop Stories

Xi calls for efforts to boost enterprise innovation

Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Lin Congyi
Time
2022-09-08 18:09:20

NANJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to promote enterprise innovation and foster more small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are specialized and innovative.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to a conference regarding these enterprises' development, which opened Thursday in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province.

