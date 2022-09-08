Xi signs order to promote military officer to rank of general

Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), presents the written order of promotion to the military rank of general to Wang Qiang, commander of the PLA Northern Theater Command, at a ceremony held by the CMC in Beijing on September 8, 2022. (Fan Xianhai/PLA Daily)

BEIJING, Sept. 8 -- China's Central Military Commission (CMC) held a ceremony for promotion of a senior military officer of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) to the military rank of general in Beijing on September 8, 2022.

President Xi Jinping, also chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the ceremony.

The military rank promotion ceremony kicked off at about 11:00 A.M., at which, General Xu Qiliang, vice-chairman of the CMC, read the order of promotion signed by Chairman Xi Jinping.

Xi presented the written order of military rank promotion to Wang Qiang, commander of the PLA Northern Theater Command, expressing his congratulations to Wang, who was promoted from the military rank of lieutenant general to general, the highest rank for officers in active service in China.

General Zhang Youxia, vice-chairman of the CMC, presided over the ceremony.

General Wei Fenghe, General Li Zuocheng, Admiral Miao Hua and General Zhang Shengmin, who are members of the CMC, attended the military rank promotion ceremony.